Myles Stephenson hospitalised with concussion and two broken ribs after snowboarding accident

Myles Stephenson has revealed he's suffered concussion and two broken ribs after a "bad" snowboarding accident.

The I'm A Celebrity star told fans he's been hospitalised in Andorra after also puncturing his spleen in the incident which "resulted in internal bleeding".

Myles, 28, shared a post to his Instagram Story to thank doctors, nurses and his family for "treating me like a prince".

The message read: "Life is so precious people! Cherish every single piece of it!

"A few days ago I had a bad boarding accident. I have concussion, two broken ribs and a punctured spleen which resulted in internal bleeding!

"I have seen progression in good health and thank God I am doing okay! Thank you to the nurses, doctors and especially my family for treating my like a prince! I love you all."

In a separate post, Myles revealed the lessons he's learnt from the accident.

He said: "Lessons learned from this accident is! Mum is always right and never try [to] fight that! Lol.

"That my brothers love me. Step dad's still a [expletive]."

Myles later shared videos from his hospital bed to thanks fans for the messages of support.

He said: "Look a bit worse for wear don't I? Thank you for all your messages and my mum and the rest of my family are getting me through this.

"I'm just chilling in ICU [intensive care unit], it's like a five star ICU. I'm just counting my blessings day in day out.

"Always tell your loved ones you love them. Peace."

On Twitter, Myles told his followers he's "on the mend slowly but surely" and the internal bleeding has stopped.

Hey guys, im on the mend slowly but surely. The internal bleeding has stopped and it’s only pain that I have to fight with now. 😊 thank you for your messages they mean a lot and your milo isn’t going anywhere just yet ❤️❤️👊🏽🔥 — Myles Stephenson (@MylesRakSu) February 20, 2020

He wrote: "Hey guys, I'm on the mend slowly but surely. The internal bleeding has stopped and it’s only pain that I have to fight with now.

"Thank you for your messages they mean a lot and your Milo isn’t going anywhere just yet."

