Myleene Klass takes savage ‘swipe’ at Vanessa Feltz’s cheating ex as This Morning star pays tribute to her

Myleene Klass has appeared to take a savage swipe at the ex of her pal Vanessa Feltz, Ben Ofoedu.

Vanessa is one of the stars looking for love on this year’s Celebs Go Dating following her split from Ben earlier this year. And during last night’s episode (August 28), Myleene made a cameo appearance to support her friend.

In a clip shared on the E4 show’s official Instagram account, the pair could be seen chatting as they discussed Vanessa’s dates.

Myleene Klass has appeared to take a swipe at Vanessa Feltz’s ex (Credit: ITV)

Myleene Klass supports pal Vanessa Feltz

Underneath the post, Myleene commented: “Vanessa deserves ONLY the best. Sadly, she’s experienced only the worst menfolk have to offer yet she still gets back up and gets on with life. I just hope when she’s ready, there’s a man worthy enough of this goddess.”

TalkTV host Vanessa later shared a picture on her Instagram Story as she paid tribute to Myleene. “Thank you my beautiful wise compassionate friend for supporting me on @celebsgodating.”

She added: “I don’t think I’ve have survived the last eight months without you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebs Go Dating (@celebsgodating)

Vanessa’s split from Ben Ofoedu

Vanessa announced her split from singer Ben in January after 16 years together. It came after he admitted to being unfaithful.

Vanessa said in an Instagram video: “Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks and that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after sixteen years. I honestly didn’t know what to say to you on Instagram.

Vanessa is one of the stars looking for love on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: E4)

“But now it’s clear that it’s over. I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone then you can’t really get it back. And that’s what I would tell anyone else to do.”

The This Morning star continued: “I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad and I am pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things, but also full of resolve. I am not going to let this defeat me.”

Vanessa was previously married to orthopaedic surgeon Michael Kurer. They share two daughters, Saskia, 34, and Allegra, 37.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz’s ex hits back after she takes ‘swipe’ at him on Celebs Go Dating: ‘You strung me along’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know