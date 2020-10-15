Myleene Klass reveals she suffered four miscarriages in heartbreaking post

Myleene Klass has revealed she suffered four miscarriages before welcoming her “rainbow” baby Apollo.

The Dancing On Ice star opened up in an emotional Instagram post to mark national Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day (October 15).

Myleene posted two pictures to her Instagram showing her with a small bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Oct 15, 2020 at 6:09am PDT

What did Myleene Klass say?

The star said Chrissy Teigen, who recently lost her baby son, gave her the “courage” to open up.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Myleene Klass confirmed as first contestant

Myleene wrote: “I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky.

“I know after my own miscarriages how I scoured the internet for stories similar to mine for peace, reassurance. I hope this helps even one lost soul.”

The star went on to open up about each time she suffered a miscarriage.

Myleene Klass suffered four miscarriages before welcoming her son Apollo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “#1 At the airport, flying home for a D&C [dilation and curettage]. I’d started bleeding heavily at 10 weeks on holiday.

“The scan was the saddest sight I’ve ever seen in my life. The first and last time I saw my baby.”

I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky.

Myleene said she was told her baby had no heartbeat and the feeling was “nothing short of traumatic”.

She said: “I cried so hard the nurse held my hand and answered for me.

“They taped my bracelet to my wrist, two gold swallows. It made me sob.”

Myleene Klass opened up to mark Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Myleene Klass opens up to her fans

The star said she told her anaesthetist to “please make sure I wake up as I’m a mum then I cried again at what they were going to take out”.

Myleene said she woke to “emptiness and the horror of what had happened” and she “felt I’d failed my baby and my partner”.

Meanwhile, Myleene said her second miscarriage was “worse if that’s possible”.

She wrote: “This time, the baby had stopped growing at 10 weeks, completely unrelated to the first miscarriage ‘so it’s just bad luck’.

“I didn’t take my eyes off the fire alarm on the ceiling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Aug 1, 2020 at 2:13am PDT

“Walking past the pregnant women in reception was torture. This D&C was no less traumatic. In fact, the familiarity of it cut deeper.”

Meanwhile, the third miscarriage happened when Myleene was at work.

She said the fourth happened while she sat on the loo.

Myleene said: “Whilst I could get pregnant, there was no explanation for why I couldn’t keep them.

“The Dr’s took no chances with Apollo. I injected countless, endless hormones into my belly to keep my placenta working.”

The star called her son Apollo her “miracle” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She concluded her emotional post: “He signifies everything good in the world to me, my miracle.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“To my friends and Mamas who have experienced this, you are the strongest women I know. Thinking of you today.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.