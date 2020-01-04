Myleene Klass praised for sharing breastfeeding photo on Instagram

Singer Myleene Klass has taken to Instagram to share a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby son Apollo while on holiday in the Maldives.

The former Hear'Say star, 41, posed with her top down as she fed her four-month-old and the picture went down a storm with the mum-of-three's fans, who were soon showering her with praise.

Myleene shared the cute picture with her 309,000 followers, captioning it simply: "Me and my beautiful son."

It quickly attracted thousands of likes and the words of encouragement from her fans came in thick and fast.

One fan wrote: "Yes for normalising breastfeeding!"

Another gushed: "Perfection in a photo."

And a third added: "Gorgeous boy, gorgeous mum!"

The picture has certainly been received more positively than the one Myleene shared last week.

That shot, also taken in the Maldives, showed mum and son bathing in the Indian Ocean, with Myleene wearing nothing on her top half.

While some people loved the picture, others were much less keen.

One follower spat: "How utterly desperate for publicity are you by posing topless with your son? Family holidays should be private! #narcissist."

And another wrote: "Nice, but it's illegal to go topless in the Maldives. Please consider this next time."

Myleene's partner is Simon Motson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Apollo is Myleene's first child with her partner, PR man Simon Motson.

She also has two children from her marriage to Graham Quinn, which ended in 2013.

