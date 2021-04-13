Myleene Klass was reportedly left in tears after being spat on by an Uber driver.

The 43-year-old presenter was set to appear on her Smooth Radio show following the incident.

On Friday (April 9), Myleene apparently had a dispute with her driver as he dropped her off at the radio studio in London.

Myleene Klass was allegedly spat on by an Uber driver (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Myleene Klass?

The pair disagreed over where to stop, before the driver allegedly spat on the mum-of-three.

Naturally, the incident left Myleene in tears as she quickly made her way into the building.

A source told The Sun: “She was really shaken by the incident and wanted to get out of the car as quickly as possible when the driver turned nasty.

“She was relieved it happened in a public place.”

Thankfully, the “shocked” star managed to host her radio show.

Meanwhile, the Met Police said: “Police are investigating an allegation of assault.

The presenter was set to host her radio show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The complainant, a 43-year-old woman, was allegedly spat at as she left a private hire vehicle.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

ED! has contacted Myleene’s rep for further comment.

Myleene opens up on her devastating miscarriages

Meanwhile, it comes months after the former DOI star revealed she previously suffered four miscarriages.

The first was when she was on holiday with partner Simon Motson and they’d just started trying for a baby.

Her next was a “missed miscarriage”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass)

Furthermore, the third happened when she was on air at Smooth radio.

And the fourth came when she went to the toilet.

Opening up to You magazine, Myleene said: “I was on air.

“I went to the loo while the music was playing and there was blood everywhere and I didn’t know what to do – I had one hour left of my show.”

In addition, she shared: “I would go out, sob and come back in, take a deep breath and speak. I don’t know what else I would have done. I was on air.”

However, she said she’s “grateful” for her youngest son Apollo.

