Myleene Klass divides fans as she poses topless in Maldives holiday photo with baby son

Myleene Klass has divided fans as she posed topless in the ocean with her son in the Maldives.

The mum-of-three, 41, shared a photo with her four-month-old son Apollo as they soaked up the sun in the water.

The picture shows Myleene wearing just a pair of bikini bottoms as she held her son, who seemed amused by the ocean.

View this post on Instagram Apollo and Mama in the Indian Ocean. #nofilter #maldives A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Dec 29, 2019 at 10:11am PST

Myleene captioned the post: "Apollo and Mama in the Indian Ocean. #nofilter #maldives."

While many fans gushed over the image others weren't impressed that Myleene was topless, which is strictly prohibited in the country.

One person said: "Myleene the Maldives is a country with strict laws against women being topless, why don’t you have a little respect for the country you’re visiting and their religion!"

Another wrote: "Nice, but it's illegal to go topless in the Maldives. Please consider this next time."

A third added: "Put a top on!!!!!!"

View this post on Instagram Apollo has landed. #maldives #xmaseve 🎄🚀🌴 @seven.icons @outriggermaldives A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Dec 24, 2019 at 3:24am PST

Others defended Myleene with one person saying: "Some very negative people in this world! If you don’t like what you see then may I suggest you don’t follow."

Another commented: "I didn’t even notice you were topless until read the comments it's a beautiful pic of mum and bubba."

One said: "Beautiful pic, don't listen to negative comments."

Myleene has been treating fans to idyllic snaps of her tropical getaway.

On Christmas Day, the star shared a family photo of herself, her partner Simon Motson, her daughters Ava and Hero and little Apollo.

She captioned the post: "Merry Xmas to you and your loved ones.

"I still cannot believe I have Apollo in my arms and this is what my family now looks like this Christmas. We all agree, this little boy is the most amazing gift we’ve been blessed with.

"I wish you love at this time. I hope wherever you are, whoever you’re with, that you have peace in your life. Merry Xmas from our little tribe."

