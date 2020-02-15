Myleene Klass celebrates Valentine's Day by sharing intimate breastfeeding picture on Instagram

Yesterday was Valentine's Day – a celebration of love in all its different guises.

And Myleene Klass showed that she's very much in love with her family by uploading a gorgeous picture to social media.

The former Hear'Say singer, 41, took to Instagram to share an intimate photo of herself breastfeeding her six-month-old son Apollo in bed, with her boyfriend Simon Motson watching on in the background.

And Myleene's fans were quick to voice their approval via the star's comments box.

This time last year, Myleene uploaded another photo to Instagram that showed her heavily pregnant with Apollo.

And captioning her picture yesterday, she acknowledged how much her life has changed in the past 12 months.

Happy Valentines to you all beautiful girl. You are truly blessed.

Alongside the lovely family photo, she wrote: "What a difference a year makes. Happy Valentines x."

The picture went down a storm with many of Myleene's 314,000 followers, and she was soon being inundated with good wishes.

One fan cooed: "What a beautiful photo."

Another gushed: "Magic picture of all the joys."

And a third chipped in: "Happy Valentines to you all beautiful girl. You are truly blessed."

Apollo, who was born on August 1 2019, is Myleene's first child with PR executive Motson.

She also has two daughters – Ava, 12, and Hero, eight – from her marriage to former partner Graham Quinn.

Myleene earlier revealed to Hello! that Apollo's seemingly straightforward birth had ended quite traumatically: "I lost five hours of my life and it was a pretty complicated birth in the end."

The novelty of being a mother clearly hasn't worn off for the star, though, and she regularly takes to social media to show off pictures of her kids.

As recently as January, she was heaped with praise after sharing another picture of herself breastfeeding her baby boy.

The picture, captioned "Me and my beautiful son", received dozens of positive comments. One fan told her: "I'm glad to see you are not afraid to breastfeed in the photo."

Another swooned: "Priceless precious moments. They grow too fast. Beautiful photo."

