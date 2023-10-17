My Mum, Your Dad’s Elliott shares heartwarming news about blended family with Sharon

My Mum, Your Dad star Elliott has opened up about his adorable bond with Sharon’s daughters.

The fan-favourite couple met on the hit ITV dating show, fronted by Davina McCall, earlier this year. 53-year-old Elliott appeared on the programme alongside son Zachary, and the father-of-two soon caught the eye of Sharon Benson who is a mum to Tia and Mimi.

And since the show wrapped last month, it seems things are going from strength to strength for the couple.

The pair met on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad Elliott gushes over blended family

Since leaving the show, Sharon and Elliott have been keeping fans updated on their romance. The loved-up pair are even considering moving in with one another – with Sharon making the move from Newcastle to Essex.

This week, Elliott took to his Instagram where he gushed over his and Zach’s “special relationship” with Sharon’s daughters.

Appearing alongside his son, Elliott said: “Mimi is 13, so for me it’s been like having a young daughter – obviously she is not my daughter – but that has been a great experience because I’ve only really experienced a boy.”

The pair have gone from strength to strength (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad stars Elliott and Sharon

He went on: “We’ve had Tia over this week, and I’ve just loved that for Zac, that’s been such a special relationship that they’ve both got, they’re like brother and sister. That’s fantastic, because I think that’s something Zac has always wanted.”

Opening up about the blended family, My Mum, Your Dad star Zachary quipped: “It’s been great, obviously I’m extremely close with my mum as well, but to have dad have some more people in his life has been lovely. I’m pleased for dad really, having Sharon and having the girls.”

Elliott and Sharon to tie the knot?

Earlier this month, the pair for plenty of tongues wagging when they dropped a major marriage bombshell. During an Instagram live, they were asked about making things “official” with one another. He then said that it was “never a thing for us growing up”.

However, Sharon begged to differ and spilled the tea that Elliott has already mentioned marriage. She candidly said: “Guys, he asked me to be his wife after about a week, there you go!”

Mishearing what she said, Elliott asked her to repeat her statement. “I think you’ll find I think I said: ‘Can you not stay in my life?'” Elliott replied as a joke. He also said during the chat: “No, we have talked about marriage.”

