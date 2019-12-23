Mum sparks debate as she insists it’s ‘manky’ to stay in pyjamas on Christmas day

A mum has sparked a fierce debate for saying it's "manky" to stay in pyjamas on Christmas Day.
The anonymous woman said she doesn't understand people who eat their Christmas dinner still wearing their jim-jams.
Taking to Mumsnet, the woman told the people to "have a shower and get dressed you lazy beggars".
She wrote: "Am I being unreasonable to think it's a bit manky to spend Xmas Day in your pyjamas?
"Are these the new PJs from Christmas Eve box that you've slept in all night or do you shower and put a fresh pair on?"
She continued: "It's not exactly a John Lewis tableau is it? Parents and children tucking into their turkey/nut roast in their manky nightwear.
"Have a shower and get dressed you lazy beggars!"
Her comments sparked a debate, with many people taking no issue in people spending Christmas Day in their PJs.
One person said: "We do get dressed into nice clothes, but I’d be very happy to slob about in my PJs to be honest. Each to their own!"
Another wrote: "I wasn’t going to spend this Christmas in PJs but I’m tempted now. It’s comfy, hardly ‘dirty’ and if you’re staying at home - why not!?
A third commented: "How are they dirty? You've done nothing in them."
However, others agreed with the woman.
One added: "Each to their own but I wouldn't. I get dressed up, do make up and hair then I'm ready to hit the kitchen, cooking my turkey in a party dress!"
Another said: "Just don’t fancy cooking and sitting at the table wearing last night’s sweaty nightclothes."
One wrote: "I think it is lazy and unhygienic though I know others will disagree."
