Desperate mum makes plea as five-year-old son’s cancer returns: ‘I can’t bear the thought of losing him’

A distraught mum hopes strangers’ kindness will help raise the funds needed to treat her five-year-old son who has cancer.

Mother Amy Ramsey has created a GoFundMe page to help her son Dillan, whose cancer has returned again.

Dillan was diagnosed with leukaemia during the lockdown in May 2020 and was only one at the time.

Amy Ramsey is fundraising to help her son Dillan (Credit: GoFundMe website)

Mum Amy outlines treatment for son Dillan’s cancer

Since then, he has relapsed several times and undergone a bone marrow transplant and CAR T-cell therapy.

The family have revealed that there are no more treatment options in the UK and are now looking to head stateside for experimental treatment.

On the GoFundMe page, Mother Amy said: “4 days ago we were told he has relapsed again in his bone marrow, and that there are no more treatment options in the UK, and that his chance at cure is now very small.

“Anything going forward would be an experimental trial, there is a trial open in Washington that starts in October which has to be self-funded so we don’t have long to raise the money!”

She added that he “should not have to go through this” and that she could not “bear the thought of losing him”.

Messages of support

Several celebrities have shared the message and support with the family.

Last year, when Amy was helping to raise awareness as Dillan needed a bone marrow transplant, actress Michelle Keegan and her husband, Mark Wright, shared her appeal.

As did Manchester City footballer John Stones.

Olivia Naylor, partner of John, donated £20,000 to the family’s current fundraiser.

Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actor Anthony Quinlan has shared Dillan’s story on his own Instagram. In his post he said: “These past 3 years have been hell, this is not fair and he is not going down without a fight.”

Actress Catherine Tyldesley has also shared the fundraising page and Nikki Sanderson shared the link in her Instagram Stories.

What’s next

The family only has weeks to raise the funds needed. Once achieved they will relocate to Washington, USA while Dillan undergoes the experimental treatment. The treatment process could take 10 to 12 months.

On the fundraising page, Amy signed off: “PLEASE HELP SAVE HIM, together as a community, we found him a match last year, now we need your help to find him a cure!”

The fundraising target is £1 million, with over £350,000 raised so far.

This year, Dillan experienced his first birthday not in the hospital. His family partied in style and in a social media video, Dillan also appeared to loved it.

Amy shared a moving video and said: “This cannot be his last Birthday, I need my handsome boy to stay with me”.

