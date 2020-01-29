NTAs: Fans furious as Mrs Brown's Boys beats After Life

It's routinely one of the most-watched shows on TV, but also Marmite viewing, with as many viewers hating it as adoring it.

And Mrs Brown's Boys caused more controversy as the BBC programme won Best Comedy Show at the National Television Awards last night.

The sitcom was up against Ricky Gervais' After Life, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, Derry Girls and Netflix's Sex Education.

Mrs Brown's Boys official Twitter page wrote: "OMG we now got 5 NTA Awards we are in shock thank you so much for voting for us, big love."

Fans shared their thoughts on their win, with many being thrilled.

One viewer said on Twitter: "There’s nothing I love more than watching Mrs. Browns Boys... makes me laugh every time even though I’ve watched them over & over!

"(need a another new series now though please)."

Another wrote: "Congratulations to the cast of #MrsBrownsBoys on their #NTAs award win! Well deserved!"

A third added: " I am really Pleased that you all got NTA awards, I voted for you all, your programme is the funniest on TV."

However, others thought Ricky Gervais' show After Life should have won the award.

One person tweeted: "Afterlife, Fleabag, Sex Education and Derry Girls all lost to Mrs Browns boys? Is that a joke."

Another wrote: "I love Mrs Browns Boys, but with the greatest respect #Afterlife is is in a different league. #Fleabag too. Unbelievable."

A third said: "Did Mrs Brown’s Boys ACTUALLY win a public vote over Derry Girls, Fleabag & After Life!? (Haven’t seen Sex Education). Some of the best comedy seen on our screens in years has been beaten and I’m stunned."

