Mr Motivator vows to ‘fight on’ as he announces tragic death of 12-year-old granddaughter

Mr Motivator has announced that his granddaughter, Hadassah, has tragically died at the age of 12.

The 1990s TV star and fitness instructor released a statement about the crushing news, saying that “it was not meant to be this way”.

What happened to the granddaughter of Mr Motivator?

Mr Motivator’s real name is Derek Evans and the 69-year-old revealed that Hadassah had waged a five-day battle against meningitis.

Tragically, she died this morning (Thursday November 25).

Metro reports that in an emotional statement, Derrick said: “It’s not meant to happen like this.

“The circle of life dictates that parents and grandparents go first.

“You are not supposed to bury your child or your grandchild. We have to fight on no matter what.”

Joining the family a soon as possible

He added: “I want to remind everyone to tell your loved ones every day how much you love them.”

It’s thought that Derrick’s wife Sandra has flown to Antigua to be with Hadassah’s mother.

Reports suggest that he will follow as soon as possible.

How did Mr Motivator become famous?

Derrick rose to fame in 1993 when he appeared on ITV breakfast show, GMTV.

Famed for his smiling, happy persona, he also wore incredible brightly-coloured leotards and gym wear every single day of the week.

Every day he helped millions to get into shape thanks to his easy-to-follow exercise classes.

During lockdown in 2020, he joined the BBC’s HealthCheck UK Live to dispense advice on workouts, and still – at the age of 69 – has his own YouTube channel.

Furthermore, Derrick received the MBE in 2020 for his services to health and fitness.