Coronavirus crisis: MPs demand Boris Johnson is tested after health minister contracts deadly bug

MPs are reportedly demanding that the Prime Minister submit himself to be tested for coronavirus after the UK's Health Minister revealed she has the deadly bug.

But Boris Johnson will not be tested for the flu-like virus, which has so far killed six people in Britain - despite attending a reception with infected minister Nadine Dorries.

Nadine has the virus and is self-isolating (Credit: Good Morning Britain / YouTube)

According to the Daily Mail, No.10 said the Prime Minister will not have to undergo testing as has has not shown any symptoms.

And the PM had not been within two metres of the Health Minister, who announced this week she was self-isolating after testing positive.

Downing Street also reportedly said Boris was less at risk because he washes his hands regularly.

Boris doesn't need to be tested, according to No.10 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But a Tory backbencher told the Daily Mail: "I was sat in the tea rooms with Nadine on Wednesday. You think, if she puts her hands on the table and then I put my hands on the table...

"Then she was in Parliament giving a speech at the despatch box. Everyone needs to be tested, Boris needs to be tested. [MP] Jo Churchill was next to her in the chamber.

Boris needs to be tested.

"Boris cannot help himself. He shakes hands with everyone. He is obviously trying to stop himself now."

It comes amid reports that the NHS is ramping up its coronavirus testing capabilities.

According to BBC News, NHS England has confirmed it is scaling up its capacity to test those who fear they have the bug.

The head service is currently carrying out around 1,500 tests a day, but it will be able to conduct as many as 10,000 daily moving forward.

The sixth death from coronavirus in the UK was announced this week (Credit: Ben Weller/AFLO / SplashNews.com)

It means positive cases of the virus can be identified more quickly, helping people to get the treatment they need or take any necessary action.

Most of those who undergo tests will reportedly get their results back in 24 hours or less.

As of Tuesday (March 10) afternoon, there were 373 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. Six people with underlying health conditions had succumbed to the disease.

