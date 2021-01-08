Motsi Mabuse has revealed the secrets behind her weight loss after shedding an incredible two stone.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 39, slimmed down after welcoming her daughter with husband Evgenij Voznyuk in 2018.

Since then, Motsi has lost 2st 3lb after taking part in Weight Watchers and sticking to a balanced diet. But what exactly did she do?

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has revealed the secrets behind her weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Motsi Mabuse weight loss: How did she slim down?

Since giving birth in 2018, Motsi followed in the footsteps of her idol Oprah Winfrey and embarked on Weight Watchers.

With the help of the programme, she went on to shed over two stone.

Opening up on her weight loss journey, she told them: “I chose WW because there’s freedom to eat what you like, including your favourite things.

“Because I wouldn’t be denying myself anything, I thought that’s what would work for me long-term.”

Motsi lost weight after welcoming her daughter with husband Evgenij (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, the South African star wasn’t pressured to lose weight quickly after giving birth.

She added: “I set clear boundaries and priorities. My child comes first.”

Does the Strictly judge stick to a diet?

Despite being mindful about what she eats, Motsi revealed she sticks to a healthy, balanced diet.

The Strictly favourite, who enjoys fruits and vegetables, still indulges on the odd sweet treat – including chocolate.

The star appears as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Motsi explained: “It was important for me to be like, ‘Okay, I can have my chocolate and I’m still losing weight’.

“I’ve lost 14kg and discovered the importance of self-care. As a mum, I had to learn to take time to feel good for me before giving to my family and everything else that I’m doing.

I’ve lost 14kg and discovered the importance of self-care

“So it’s important for me to say to myself, ‘Okay, what are you putting into your body so that you have the energy to do all these other things?'”

In addition, the star is often on the move as she runs her own dance studio in Germany.

Motsi revealed she sticks to a balanced diet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Motsi opens up on getting a breast reduction

Meanwhile, last month, Motsi revealed she’s considering surgery to reduce her DD breasts.

She admitted she hasn’t ruled out the procedure following the advice from a friend.

Speaking to MailOnline, the BBC star said: “No no no, [having large breasts] has not been an advantage for me. Not at all.”

She went on: “Let’s talk in a year! I just think that you need to be comfortable. That’s the most important thing. If you don’t feel comfortable, change it. It’s your body. You need to be happy.”

Motsi’s sister and Strictly pro Oti also has 28GG breasts.

