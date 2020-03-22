Coronavirus: 'Hundreds' of shoppers spotted queueing outside supermarket as Mother's Day is effectively cancelled

Mother's Day is normally a time to get together for a family lunch to celebrate everything that the mums in our life do for us, but the coronavirus outbreak has put paid to any such thoughts this year.

With families being kept apart by self-isolation as Britain attempts to keep the spread of the disease at bay, many people have instead used the day to desperately stock up on essential goods.

According to the Mail Online, 'hundreds' of shoppers were seen queuing up outside the Tesco supermarket in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, this morning (Sunday, March 22) as people tried to get their hands on food and other items.

Panic-buying has left many supermarkets with empty shelves

The news website's report says that shoppers descended on the store in their droves this morning, just before it opened its doors to NHS workers and emergency staff.

Many shops and supermarkets have introduced special opening hours for people working on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis.

Buying more than you need means others may be left without. We all have a role to play in ensuring we all come through this together.

The idea is that it gives them an opportunity to buy essentials that they don't have time to get while they're carrying out their vital duties in hospitals, schools and social services.

However, most supermarkets around the country have already had their shelves emptied by people desperate to stock up on food, hand sanitisers and toilet rolls.

As a consequence, some big chains are putting measures in place to try and get the situation back on track.

According to the Mail Online, Tesco has scrapped multi-buy deals and hiked up its prices on around 600 products.

Shoppers have reportedly hoarded more than £1billion of groceries in three weeks

Everything from Diet Coke to tampons is said to have been affected. Tesco has reportedly said that the price hikes are merely the result of promotions ending.

The Mirror highlighted the extent of the crisis yesterday, when it reported that more than £1billion worth of groceries has been hoarded by UK shoppers in the past three weeks.

At a press conference yesterday, Environment Secretary George Eustice urged people to show restraint when it comes to shopping.

He said: "Buying more than you need means others may be left without. We all have a role to play in ensuring we all come through this together."

Similar panic-buying has been reported all over the world

In slightly more positive news, the Mail Online reported that Tesco workers were handing out flowers to shoppers outside the Cheshunt branch this morning.

So it sounds like there was some happiness to be had on Mother's Day after all.

