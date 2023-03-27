Morning Live star Dr James Greenwood announces he’s expecting a baby with partner

Morning Live star Dr James Greenwood has announced that he’s expecting a baby with his husband, Mark.

Taking to his Instagram to share the news, Dr James posted a photo of him and Mark holding onto a baby scan.

The pair looked very happy as they posed from the French Alps.

Dr James Greenwood announced that he’s expecting a baby with his partner (Credit: CBBC)

BBC star Dr James Greenwood announces baby news

Captioning the photo, Morning Live regular Dr James wrote: “Some news! Having not been abroad together for nearly four years, it felt so perfect to be back in the sunny and snow capped French Alps this past week, to the place where we met almost 15 years ago.

“Made even more poignant – this time – as the last holiday we’ll have just us two… as we are completely thrilled to share with you that in a matter of weeks we shall be welcoming the sound of tiny feet into our lives – our wonderful and INCREDIBLE surrogate and her most beautiful family, who we love so very much, have become such a massive part of our lives and words cannot begin to express how lucky we feel right now.

“Shall keep you posted, and so here begins a whole new chapter… J&M x.”

Fan reaction

Taking to the comment section, many of Dr James’s followers sent their congratulations.

One person said: “My smile couldn’t be any bigger. The luckiest baby in the whole world to have you two as parents.”

A second wrote: “Many congratulations. Terrific to read some good news!!!!”

Words cannot begin to express how lucky we feel right now.

“Ahhhh guys this is the LOVELIEST news, congratulations! What a lucky little one growing up with you two and your menagerie too,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “How wonderful @drjgreenwood. Congratulations to you all. I would love to be a surrogate for someone if my health was better, women that do that are incredible human beings.”

