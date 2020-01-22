Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his agent has said.
In September 2015, the comedy legend was diagnosed as having frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition that affects the front and sides of the brain, where language and social control centres are based.
He first exhibited signs of health issues a year earlier, when he and fellow Python Michael Palin were performing with the rest of the surviving Flying Circus troupe in a show of sketches and songs, Monty Python live (mostly) at the O2 in London.
"Terry was always very good at remembering lines," Michael said. "But this time he had real problems, and in the end he had to use a teleprompter.
"That was a first for him. I realised then that something more serious than memory lapses was affecting him."
Terry's family revealed his condition to the public in 2016.
Born in Colwyn Bay, Wales, in 1942, Terry moved to England as a child, growing up in Surrey.
He studied English literature at Oxford University, where he met fellow student Michael through the Oxford Revue.
Together they wrote and performed in a string of TV shows alongside the likes of Bill Oddie, Eric Idle, John Cleese, Peter Cook and David Jason.
According to the BBC, Terry passed away with his beloved wife, Anna Soderstrom, by his side.
His pal Michael Palin called the star "kind" and said he was "passionate about living life to the full".
"[Terry] was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation," the actor said, "He was the complete Renaissance comedian - writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children's author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have."
