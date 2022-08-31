Monty Don fans on Twitter showed their support for the gardener after he confessed to having a problem.

The 67-year-old star seems to be having trouble with rabbits at his Longmeadow garden – and he’s had enough.

The rabbits have crossed a line… Over to you Patti pic.twitter.com/i7sheVDKSY — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) August 31, 2022

Monty Don fans offer support on Twitter

Earlier today (August 31), Monty took to Twitter to share a problem he’s been having.

The horticulturist shared a picture of his vegetable patch, with a big rabbit hole in the middle of it.

“The rabbits have crossed a line…,” he tweeted.

“Over to you Patti,” he wrote, referencing his Yorkshire Terrier.

He also uploaded a similar photo on Instagram with the caption: “Bloody rabbits!”

Monty’s followers showed their support (Credit: YouTube)

Fans show their support

Plenty of Monty‘s 274.2k followers took to the replies to show their support for the star.

“Run rabbit run rabbit run run run, Here comes Patti with her hungry tum…,” one tweeted.

They haven’t crossed the line, they have dug under it!

“Look out for those disappearing carrots!” another joked.

“Annoying I am sure but reassuring for us amateurs that all is not always perfect at your garden,” a third wrote.

“They haven’t crossed the line, they have dug under it! ” another said.

None of the fans, however, seems to offer a solution to Monty’s problem…

Monty had some big news (Credit: YouTube)

Monty Don makes Twitter announcement

Monty’s rabbit problem comes not long after he made a big announcement on his Twitter.

The Gardener’s World host revealed on August 18 that he had “acquired” another grandson.

“I acquired another grandson yesterday. Everyone very happy,” he tweeted.

A number of his followers headed to the replies to congratulate him.

“Congratulations. You can never have enough grandsons or granddaughters. They bring such joy,” one said.

“Wonderful news, congratulations to you all. I hope all of your grandchildren grow to love and care for the planet as much as you and your wife do,” another wrote.

