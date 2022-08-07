Monty Don has told his Twitter followers he “could not be happier” as he cuddled up to the new addition to his family.

The Gardeners’ World favourite shared a picture of himself with granddaughter Daisy.

He looked absolutely chuffed as he held Daisy, who was wearing an adorable sun hat.

Monty Don shares new picture with Twitter fans

The green-fingered star revealed he had become a grandfather for the second time back in May.

Now, sharing a new picture of Daisy, it appears he is loving life as a doting grandfather.

Monty shared: “My granddaughter Daisy – slightly bemused by sun hat and being cuddled by strange man but strange man could not be happier.”

Fans react

Monty’s fans were quick to coo over baby Daisy and admitted that grandparent-hood suits him.

Of course, Monty is already grandfather to grandson George, who arrived in 2019.

Monty shares three adult children – Tom, Adam and Freya – with his wife Sarah.

“So precious and beautiful… and blessed with a loving grandfather,” said one.

“That picture has really made my day. The bond between granddaughter and grandfather is eternal. Even with a sun hat Daisy,” joked another.

“Could you imagine being read a bedtime story with that voice. She is a lucky little lady!” said another.

“What a beauty, she’ll be out in garden with you before you know it!” said another.

What’s in a name?

“How lovely and Daisy is a perfect name for your granddaughter,” another declared.

Indeed, when Monty announced the arrival of Daisy, he also shared her middle name.

The pretty little girl also shared that with a flower, with Monty revealing she is called Daisy Rose.

