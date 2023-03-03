Monty Don delights Twitter fans with double batch of exciting news

Monty Don has delighted his Twitter fans with exciting news.

Taking to Twitter, the broadcaster revealed that a new series of BBC’s Gardeners’ World will begin filming from next week.

He also said that his new book will be ready for publication in September.

Monty has shared exciting news with fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His post read: “With G. W. filming beginning next week and a full spring and summer of filming new series on Spanish and British gardens, I have just delivered final text of next book due for publication in Sep.

“Still 4 months of photography to do but will treat myself to a day off tomorrow.”

Monty has been the lead presenter of Gardeners’ World since 2003 after replacing Alan Titchmarsh.

Monty has been the lead presenter of Gardeners’ World since 2003 (Credit: BBC)

Taking to the comment section, many fans expressed their excitement for the news.

One person said: “Come on Monty. Get that filming going we need your expert gardening advice. It’s been a long long winter, roll on summer.”

A second wrote: “Can’t wait for Gardeners’ World to start again.”

“Cannot wait to enjoy GW again. Thank you. thank you, thank you,” another added.

And a fourth person tweeted: “I should think so too! Can’t wait for both!”

Monty’s good news comes after his home was affected by flooding earlier this year.

Monty’s flooding earlier this year

Taking to Instagram, he shared snaps of his flooded surroundings. He wrote: “Quite a high flood this morning. We’ve had worse but any higher and vehicles can’t get down our lane. But we have a freezer full of summer veg…”

One person commented: “Beautiful photo, sorry you are flooded though.”

Another said: “Thank goodness for freezers and homegrown veg!”

“Oh, dear! But it might be kind of nice being stuck home for a while,” a third added.

