Monty Don has shared some exciting family news on Twitter – and his fans have rushed to congratulate him.

The Gardeners’ World host revealed he has become a grandad again!

He tweeted this morning (Thursday August 18): “I acquired another grandson yesterday. Everyone very happy.”

I acquired another grandson yesterday. Everyone very happy. — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) August 18, 2022

Monty Don on Twitter

Monty’s followers shared their joy about his happy news.

One wrote: “Congratulations. You can never have enough grandsons, or granddaughters. They bring such joy.”

Another said: “Massive congratulations! Grandchildren are wonderful. We have four and a great granddaughter. They give us immense pleasure.”

Monty’s announcement delighted fans (Credit: YouTube)

“Wonderful news, congratulations to you all. I hope all of your grandchildren grow to love and care for the planet as much as you and your wife do,” added a third.

And a fourth person tweeted: “Such happy news – won’t be long before you have to put that trampoline back in the garden. Blessings to all of you.”

How many grandchildren does he have now?

The new baby is the BBC presenter’s third grandchild.

He is already a proud grandaddy to George and baby Daisy, who Monty showed off on Instagram last week.

Sharing a super cute snap of Daisy in a sunhat, Monty captioned the post: “Grandfather and granddaughter – Daisy in a hat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon)

Monty’s followers gushed over the cute photo in his comments section.

“What a beautiful baby and photo, one to treasure,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “A photo to give everyone a warm, happy feeling.”

Daisy was born in May and Monty announced her arrival on social media too.

The star has a big online following (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Read more: Monty Don reveals difficult gardening decision he made with ‘heavy heart’ as fans offer support

He wrote: “Daisy Rose Don born today, a sister to George. A perfect way to end a beautiful May day.”

The horticulturalist is married to Sarah who he met while they were both studying at Cambridge University.

They became husband and wife in 1983.

The couple share three children who are now grown-up – Tom, Freya and Adam.

Little George was Monty’s first grandchild. He was born in 2019.