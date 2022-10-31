Monty Don issues apology – and explanation – to ‘disappointed’ fans on social media

Monty Don has issued his Twitter fans an apology following ‘disappointing’ news about his tour.

The Gardeners’ World favourite is on tour this autumn but had some news for fans today.

Monty, 67, apologised to those who are “disappointed” that he “shall not be appearing locally during my autumnal tour”.

What was intended to be just 10 locations has been extended to 14 but that is it this year. Books to write, film trips to prepare and, squeezed in amongst it all, a life to be lived. However, there is always another day. — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) October 31, 2022

Monty Don on Twitter

He wrote: “To those of you disappointed that I shall not be appearing locally during my autumnal tour, I apologise.

“But these things are planned (by others) months in advance and depend upon the mutual availability of venues and myself.”

In a follow-up tweet, Monty said: “What was intended to be just 10 locations has been extended to 14 but that is it this year.

“Books to write, film trips to prepare and, squeezed in amongst it all, a life to be lived. However, there is always another day.”

Monty Don offered an explanation to his followers (Credit: YouTube/Today Show)

Fans offered their support and understanding to Monty in the replies section.

One person said: “I understand you’re busy and got a lot to get through it’s more important to look after yourself and take breaks if you can, enjoy your tour.”

To those of you disappointed that I shall not be appearing locally during my autumnal tour, I apologise.

Another wrote: “Indeed. A life to be lived, very important. Work life balance is tricky.”

“You can never please everyone,” one tweeted. “Unless you speak directly in their living room.”

Meanwhile, one added: “Enjoy your life… just keep posting photos of your beautiful pets.”

Monty apologised to his “disappointed” fans (Credit: ITV)

Monty’s tour news

Last month, Monty announced the news of his tour to his fans on social media.

The horticulturist said in a video: “I’m going on tour this autumn. I’m speaking at a number of venues all around the country, and tickets have almost sold out.”

He added: “However, we’ve just released three new dates in Newcastle, Oxford, and Birmingham.”

More recently, Monty left his followers gutted when he revealed the last episode of the latest series of his hit BBC show Gardeners’ World.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon)

Gardeners’ World special episodes

However, he explained that there will be a “special winter mini series” airing throughout December.

He wrote on Friday (October 28): “Tonight is the last Gardeners’ World of this series (although there will be a special winter mini series every Friday night in December).

“It is on BBC2 at NINE pm and it is very, very good.”

Read more: Monty Don leaves fans gutted with news about Gardeners’ World: ‘I’m in complete denial!’

One fan said: “Always sad when it’s the last episode, Fridays are not the same! Look forward to seeing the gang next year.”

However, one replied: “Thank you Monty, crew and dogs for helping to keep us all sane(ish) with a weekly dose of calm. Look forward to the winter mini series.”

Have you got tickets for Monty’s tour? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.