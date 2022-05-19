Monty Don has shared a health update after being struck down with Covid-19 recently.

Just a few days ago, the Gardeners’ World star told fans he was in bed with coronavirus as it had left him “utterly exhausted”.

Now, Monty has told his Twitter followers that he’s finished filming for the show and will be back next week “doing a round up of the day” at Chelsea Flower Show on BBC Two.

Monty recently battled Covid (Credit: ITV)

Monty Don health

In a tweet, Monty said: “Finished filming GW today – garden looking great.

“Off to Chelsea at the weekend and will be on every evening next week doing a round up of the day on BBC2.”

Fans were quick to praise Monty but also express concerns about his workload after his bout of Covid.

One person said: “How are you feeling Monty? You must take things carefully and slowly.

“You just recovered from Covid. God Bless you and stay safe!”

Another added: “Please take care with your energy levels & pace yourself, no point ending up with Long Covid, it would rob you of so much that brings you joy.”

A third commented: “Don’t exhaust yourself. You are still getting over the virus don’t forget and we like you a lot.”

Monty’s fans told him to take it easy (Credit: YouTube/Today Show)

Monty Don Covid

On Tuesday, Monty had told his followers that he had a 10-hour filming day for Gardeners’ World.

He said: “Full 10 hr GW filming day in the garden – came through tired but fine.

“Of our regular team only two have not had Covid since March. It is still very much around.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Monty revealed that he had been in bed for the past four days with Covid.

He tweeted: “Have been in bed with Covid for the past 4 days but much better today.

“However it isn’t much fun and boy, doesn’t it knock you sideways! Utterly exhausted.”

Fans were quick to offer their support to the TV star.

One said: “Hope you feel better soon don’t push too hard.”

Another tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery!”

