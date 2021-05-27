Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has hit back at a troll who criticised his new series Extreme Savers.

Episode three of the show aired on ITV last night (May 26).

And, after it finished, Martin took to Facebook to ask his followers what they thought.

And it’s safe to say one critic got more than he bargained for when Martin replied to his spiteful comment.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis gave one troll a ticking off (Credit: ITV)

What did Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis say on Facebook?

Martin posted to Facebook and said: “That’s it for tonight. Hope you enjoyed the show.

“Which was your favourite savings tale tonight – offgrid – frugal fashion – luggage wearing – super supermarket shopping or the leccy challenge?”

One man, who shall remain nameless, replied with a pretty cutting remark.

He said: “Favourite bit is when it finished!”

If you don’t like it then just don’t watch – don’t come and pee on others enjoyment.

Clearly irked, Martin hit back at the troll, giving him what for!

“If you don’t like it then just don’t watch – don’t come and pee on others enjoyment,” Martin said.

“It makes you come across as a miserable [bleep] – and we don’t want that.”

The Money Saving Expert also offers tips on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis fans jump to his defence

Indeed, Martin’s fans most certainly didn’t want that – and many replied to the troll’s comments saying as much.

“Bit rude mate,” one commented. “Remember, if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”

“There is actually someone who’s gone out of their way to find the best deals on what 99% of the population want and push for better fairer services,” one Martin fan started.

“To be honest Martin, you must have been wicked in a past life because there isn’t much you haven’t helped people with.

“But still we get a degenerate who had to make a comment to bring down someone else to make them feel better about their pathetic excuse for life,” they concluded.

The troll tries to get the last word

However, the troll was determined to have the last word.

“Having met him, he would know a [bleep] when he sees one,” the troll retorted.

Martin’s fans were having none of it, though.

One quipped: “You’re salty because he wouldn’t sign your autograph book. Come on just admit it.”

