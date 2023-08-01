Martin Lewis announces break as he issues warning to fans: ‘Bye for now’

Martin Lewis had his fans rallying round after the Money Saving Expert revealed he was taking a break for a “battery recharge”.

The telly fave, 51, has bagged a loyal legion of fans throughout his two decades in the business, thanks to his top notch money saving expert advice.

But on Monday (July 31) he left plenty of them worried when he told them he requires a bit of a break and some rest.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis to ‘take a break’

Taking to his Twitter account, Martin announced his temporary departure from our lives. He began: “Bye for now.

Meantime please be wary of criminals who in the past ramped up scam-ads with me in when I’m not posting.

“I’m signing off for a few weeks to take a break, from social media and work, for a battery recharge. I’ll be leaving all the MoneySaving, any interest rate or price cap change news in the brilliantly capable hands of the @MoneySavingExp team – while I try and stay radio silent.”

Martin added: “Meantime please be wary of criminals who in the past ramped up scam-ads with me in when I’m not posting. And if you spot them, do report them to the platform. Take care. Martin.”

Martin Lewis money expert has fans rallying round

Martin’s loyal legion of fans soon responded to his announcement. One person replied: “Oh no hope you’re ok.”

A second then said: “Have a great break. You’ll be missed but you certainly deserve a good, but a not rainy, holiday. Enjoy.” Someone else penned: “Have a good rest break Martin. You deserve some R&R.”

Echoing their thoughts, a fourth quipped: “Enjoy if anyone deserves it that you thanks for everything you do for the public.”

Martin Lewis halts GMB

It comes after Martin was forced to halt GMB a few weeks ago as he admitted to having a “stressful couple of weeks”. As viewers will know, the TV star is now a regular on the ITV show – often co-hosting the programme.

But minutes into the programme airing on Wednesday July 19, the money-saving expert paused to show after he received a message that left him in tears.

What did Martin say on GMB?

“I’ll be honest. I had some tears in my eyes last night. I’ve had a stressful couple of weeks and I got a lovely message,” Martin said. Susanna Reid then jumped in to ask: “Are you the cost of living crisis hero in action?” Martin then replied: “No, no. This is something else.”

Martin went on: “Someone says they regularly watch my show and [told me], ‘In 2015, I was sadly and suddenly widowed at the age of 38. I was never able to claim widowed parents allowance due to not actually being married to my long-term partner and received little help from the government to then bring up alone our three children.

“Back in May this year, I saw your information that said a change in the law. It was actually a test case that had gone through that changed the rules now allowed claims for unmarried parents and it’s worth applying to have this backdated.'”

I’ve literally cried for about an hour’

Martin continued, reading the message: “I did this and today I received a letter from DWP. I have been awarded £34,049.34 in backdated money and this is in my account already.

“I can’t explain my feelings towards this. I’ve literally cried for about an hour. And just had to get in touch, thank you so much to you and your team. My kids are growing up now. And thanks to your information saying I can claim, I’m now able to help them with their own struggles and studies and housing.” After reading out the message, Martin was beaming. He then urged viewers to take note on the financial support they might be eligible for.

