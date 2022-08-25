Money expert Martin Lewis looking serious on This Morning
'Anxious' Martin Lewis supported as he makes Twitter return amid 'abuse and aggression'

Money expert Martin Lewis is being supported by his followers as he makes a welcome return to Twitter.

The Money Saving Expert guru came off social media saying he needed to ‘recharge his batteries’ over the summer.

He said he needed to do that before the hike in capping energy bills was revealed.

Martin returned to Twitter after his short hiatus today (August 25), but admitted returning was causing him to feel anxious.

He wrote: “Taking a deep breath to return to Twitter (in prep for tomorrow’s almost certainly hideous price cap rise).

“Must admit returning is raising my anxiety levels.

Money expert Martin Lewis speaking on Good Morning Britain
Martin Lewis supported by fans on his return to Twitter (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Martin Lewis on Twitter

“After time away you realise while many on here are kind, there’s also a weight of abuse and aggression that’s hard to face.”

Both celebrity pals and followers offered their support and welcomed his return.

Carol Vorderman wrote: “Well we love you Martin… Put lots of word filters on what you see…

A weight of abuse and aggression that’s hard to face.

“I find it blocks out 95% of the saddo trolls…” adding eye-rolling and sunglasses emojis.

She added: “And then carry on doing the magnificent work you keep on doing to help so many.”

Another follower said: “Hear! Hear! I agree with everything Miss Vorderman says.

“You’re doing a wonderful job and it may seem to you that you’re a lone voice in the wilderness.

“We are many who back you at what you have already achieved. We are ready for the battles ahead so lead on.”

Another added: “Martin you are a hero!”

Carol Vorderman speaking on This Morning
Carol Vorderman led messages of support for Martin (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Experts expect average annual bills to increase to more than £3,500 tomorrow.

That’s up from £1,971, with most people struggling to pay the enormous bills.

Martin has faced a barrage of abuse from trolls in the past

Despite helping scared consumers navigate financial troubles, Martin has suffered abuse before.

He presents the Martin Lewis Money Show and is a regular on This Morning.

In February last year, he was left ‘shaken’ after a barrage of abuse on Twitter.

He regularly runs polls online to garage public opinion.

Read more: Martin Lewis announces huge new GMB job to ‘hold power to account’

Last year, a Covid vaccine poll landed him in receipt of vile abuse from trolls.

He said at the time “I’ve blocked everyone (& sadly that is many) who tweeted Nazi imagery at me.

“I respect people’s freedom to say no/object to a vaccine.

“I don’t respect equating it to the deliberate murder of millions.”

