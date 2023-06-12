Strictly star Tyler West, who competed alongside EastEnders actress Molly Rainford last year, has now broken his silence on their romance.

Tyler and Molly sparked romance rumours during the Strictly tour, where the pair were reportedly “inseparable”. In March, Tyler posted a Tiktok with Molly where the pair’s chemistry was on show as they recreated the “do you know?” scene from Friends.

Now, Tyler has opened up about his romance with Molly as he gushed about the EastEnders actress.

Molly recently joined EastEnders as Anna Knight (Credit: BBC)

Tyler admits he is ‘such a fan’ of girlfriend Molly Rainford

Speaking to The Sun, Tyler admitted he is “such a fan” of girlfriend Molly, and said she makes his “heart pound”. Molly recently joined EastEnders, playing Anna in the new Knight family.

Tyler said it was “amazing” to see her in the soap and “the best thing ever”. And Tyler isn’t worried about any kissing scenes as fans predict romance between Anna and Freddie Slater. He said: “I’m such a fan. She’s amazing. Seeing her up there on the screen makes my heart pound. It’s the best thing ever. I’m not worried about any kissing scenes. They’re professionals – she’ll have amazing guidance.”

Tyler was paired with Strictly professional Diane Buswell last year while Molly was paired up with Carlos Gu. The new dancers had some incredible performances, with Molly making it all the way to the finale before losing out to Hamza Yassin. Speaking this week, Tyler revealed he and Molly have started dancing together and are planning to get some refresher lessons.

Tyler and Molly met on Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: Splash News)

‘Our mums are so close’

Tyler also revealed that the lovebirds have spent so much time together that even their mums have become close. The Kiss FM star revealed: “My mum and her mum are so close. They look after us both, and now everything we do is for our parents. And the fact that everyone gets along so well is brilliant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler West (@tylerwestt)

They look after us both, and now everything we do is for our parents.

The couple are also hoping to travel together once they both get some time off. The pair have shared plenty of sweet photos together on Instagram – so it appears the Strictly matchmaking abilities are still strong!

Read more: Molly Rainford in EastEnders: Everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing star!

What do you think of the couple? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.