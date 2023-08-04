Molly-Mae Hague has just revealed wedding date and venue details shortly after engagement to Tommy Fury!

Molly Mae has revealed where she and Tommy Fury are going to be getting married.

The couple who found fame on Love Island got engaged recently after four years of dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury engaged

Last month saw Molly-Mae and Tommy announce their engagement.

The couple, who found love together on Love Island in 2019, have been together for four years. Last year, they welcomed their first child together, Bambi.

Tommy and Molly-Mae announced their engagement with an adorable video on Instagram. In the black and white video, Tommy proposes to Molly on a clifftop.

“Forever. 23/07/23,” Molly captioned the post, which has since been liked over 3.3 million times.

Where will the couple tie the knot? (Credit: ITV)

Where will Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae tie the knot?

Speculation has been rife over the couple’s wedding venue. Will they go all out and have the wedding in an extravagant location?

In a new YouTube video, Molly revealed that she has already started planning her wedding. However, she’s going to wait until her sister gets married first. Molly’s sister, Zoe, got engaged last year.

In the video, Molly also revealed where she’ll be marrying Tommy.

“It will be in the UK and in a church as Tommy is religious,” she revealed.

Molly has revealed all (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island star planning her wedding

Molly then continued. She said:”My sister is getting married next year so I want to let her have her moment.”

She then continued, saying: “So it might the year after hers. I had visions of just running off to a little chapel to do it.”

“It is so much money and planning. How will I find the mental space for this? We’re not in any rush,” she then said.

Molly’s fellow influencers were over the moon when she announced their engagement.

“WE LOVE TO SEE IT! Congratulations you cuteys,” Love Island host Maya Jama wrote in the comment section.

“BALLING AGAIN!!!!!!!!! ILYSM CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO,” Maura Higgins gushed.

“Congratulations,” Ekin-Su added.

Read more: Love Island final week hit by thousands of Ofcom complaints amid ‘bullying’ outrage

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.