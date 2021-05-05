Model Nick Kamen, who became Madonna’s protégé, has died at the age of 59.

Nick starred in an iconic 1985 Levi’s 501 advert, where he stripped off in a launderette to Heard It Through The Grapevine.

He also collaborated with singing icon Madonna on Each Time You Break My Heart in 1986.

Nick Kamen has died (Credit: Shutterstock)

Nick Kamen dies as tributes pour in

Tributes have poured in for the star on social media, with Boy George leading messages.

He wrote on Instagram: “R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen!”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote on Twitter: “RIP Nick Kamen. For a teenage girl in 1985, watching that Levi’s 501 commercial was the absolute business!”

Tributes have poured in for the singer on social media (Credit: Photo by Dennis Stone/Shutterstock)

What did fans say?

Another said: “R.I.P. He was an excellent singer, and he will go on living in our hearts with his lovely songs.”

One added: “Genuinely gutted to hear that Nick Kamen has passed away.

“He walked into that laundrette, stripped to his boxers, Levi sales rocketed, we all swooned.”

Another tweeted: “Nooo! I just heard that Nick Kamen passed away. This is truly such an upsetting week.”

One said: “Sad news, remember his iconic Levi advert. RIP.”

Another commented: “RIP #NickKamen. As a girl growing up in the eighties the Levi’s ad was one of my favourites of all time.”

When did he find fame?

The star found fame after stripping off for the successful Levi’s advert.

After that, he collaborated with Madonna on Each Time You Break My Heart.

Madonna previously praised Nick, gushing over his “charisma” and “beautiful” voice.

Nick went on to release Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever, which was a cover of the Four Tops’ 1996 hit.

He was born on April 15, 1962, in Harlow, Essex.

