Fresh ‘hope’ as ‘banging sounds’ heard in missing submarine amid oxygen fears

On Sunday (June 18), the Titanic submarine went missing, with five people on board. There’s been no trace of it since, and oxygen is believed to be running out in it.

However, fresh hope has emerged as “banging sounds” have been heard in the search for the missing sub.

The submarine went missing on Sunday (Credit: CBS)

Titanic submarine goes missing

On Sunday, a submarine taking people to see the wreckage of the Titanic went missing. The submarine is carrying five people, including the pilot, a tour guide, and three paying customers.

Trips in the submarine – organised by OceanGate Expeditions – aren’t cheap. Guests can expect to pay £195,000 for an eight-day trip, which includes heading into the sub for a visit to the Titanic’s wreckage.

Contact with the submarine was lost around an hour and a half into its dive on Sunday. Searches for the missing sub have been unsuccessful since.

Yesterday, Rear Adm John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said they anticipate the sub to have between 50-96 hours worth of oxygen left in it.

It’s believed that only two crafts on Earth may be capable of rescuing them, as they’re believed to be at least two-and-a-half miles below the surface.

The submarine has limited oxygen left (Credit: BBC)

Fresh hope in search for missing Titanic submarine?

However, fresh hope has emerged in the search for the missing sub. According to reports, banging sounds can be heard. It’s believed that those stuck on the sub are banging their cups against the side of the sub.

Scientist Dr Michael Guillen – who almost died during a visit to the wreckage of the Titanic in 2000 – was on Good Morning Britain today.

“If their hydrophone failed so early in the mission, less than two hours down which means they never made it to the bottom, the very least they could take their cups and bang it on the side of the sub,” he said.

“That’s what I would do if I were down there and I am sure that’s what the pilot will be telling everybody. They have five people, they can make quite a racket by just banging on the side as sound communicates extremely well in water,” he then said.

He then said when he heard the news, it gave him “hope” they could potentially be found. However, time is now running out.

Colonel Virts, a former commander of the International Space Station said: “There in a tough situation and the clock is ticking. According to the company and submarines spec, by Thursday they will be out of oxygen. So hopefully we get them up soon as the clock is ticking.”

A friend of one of the missing explorers has spoken out (Credit: NewsNation)

Friend of lost guest considering ‘worst case scenarios’

British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, is on the submarine. His friend, Jannicke Mikkelsen, has spoken about her fear for her friend.

“My fear is that they didn’t make their last ascent window. They didn’t. We are starting to make worst case scenario,” she said in an interview on NewsNation.

“Hamish is an explorer at heart and this is one of the things he wanted to explore, on his checklist,” she then said. “Hamish knows the risks before he starts. I know that Hamish will be calm, they will work together through their checklist of options,” she then added.

She also spoke to BBC Radio 4 today (Wednesday, June 21). “I’m nervous. I’m sick to my stomach with nerves, I’m terrified, I’m anxious,” she said.

She then continued, saying: “I’m not sleeping at the moment, I’m just hoping for good news. Every single second, every single minute feels like hours.”

