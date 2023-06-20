Friend of British man lost on missing Titanic submarine admits ‘we’re thinking of worst-case scenarios’

The Titanic submarine is missing, it was reported yesterday (Monday, June 19). It’s believed that there are five people currently on board.

Now, a friend of a British man who is currently on the sub has admitted that they’re “thinking of worst-case scenarios”.

On Sunday (June 18), a tourist submarine went missing during a dive to see the wreckage of the Titanic. The submarine is believed to be carrying five people – including the pilot, a content expert, and three paying guests.

It’s reported that guests can pay £195,000 for an eight-day trip, which includes deep dives to the wreckage of the Titanic.

Contact with the submarine was lost around an hour and a half into the dive. Government agencies, the US and Canadian navies, and commercial deep-sea firms are believed to be assisting in the rescue operation.

However, during a press conference yesterday, Rear Adm John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said that they anticipate there to be between 50-96 hours worth of oxygen still in the submarine.

Friend of Brit on missing Titanic submarine speaks out

Amongst the missing Titanic submarine crew is believed to be British billionaire, Hamish Harding. Harding, 58, is believed to be based in Dubai and is the chairman of an aircraft sales and management firm.

Now, a friend of his has spoken out, claiming that they’re considering “worst-case scenarios”.

“My biggest fear is knowing that they are trapped, without being able to get help,” Jannicke Mikkelsen told NewsNation.

“There is no one who can reach him on the bottom,” she then continued.

“My fear is that they didn’t make their last ascent window. They didn’t. We are starting to make worst case scenario,” she then said.

Concern for missing sub

However, Jannicke then continued, saying that she knows her friend will remain calm, despite the circumstances.

“Hamish is an explorer at heart and this is one of the things he wanted to explore, on his checklist,” she then said.

‘Hamish knows the risks before he starts,” she then continued. “I know that Hamish will be calm, they will work together through their checklist of options,” she then added.

Analysts believe the sub could have lost power, or sunk, or perhaps even become trapped on the wreck. However, some analysts also initially suggested it perhaps surfaced and was bobbing without power, However, this scenario seems increasingly unlikely

