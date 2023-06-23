Families of Titan submarine passengers issue heartbreaking statements as their deaths confirmed

Families of the Titan submarine passengers have issued heartbreaking statements as their deaths have been confirmed.

The submarine – which was carrying five people – went missing on Sunday (June 18) off the coast of the US.

The Titan submarine is believed to have imploded (Credit: Shutterstock)

Titan submarine passengers’ deaths confirmed

Yesterday (Thursday, June 22), news confirmed that the passengers aboard the missing Titanic submarine had sadly died.

The submarine – taking the passengers to see the wreckage of the Titanic – went missing on Sunday. Searches became fruitless. It soon became a race against time when reports suggested the submarine had around four days worth of oxygen left in it.

Yesterday, time officially ran out. However, news confirmed that debris from the submarine had been found on the seabed floor. The debris was found around 500m from the wreckage of the Titanic.

It’s now believed that the submarine imploded. The US Navy has seemingly confirmed this after detecting “an acoustic anomaly consistent with an implosion” shortly after the submarine lost contact with the mothership on Sunday.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush sadly died (Credit: KING 5 Seattle / YouTube)

Families of Titan submarine passengers issue statements

The five passengers were Hamish Harding, 58, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, 61.

OceanGate Expeditions – the company who owns the submarine and organised the trips – released a statement yesterday.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the statement read.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” it then continued.

“Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew,” it then said.

Hamish Harding boarded the Titan on Sunday (Credit: Photo by Joe Marino/UPI/Shutterstock)

Titan sub passengers

The family of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, as well as Hamish Harding, also released a statement after the devastating news.

Hamish’s family said they feel “united in grief with the other families who have also lost their loved ones”. They added: “Hamish Harding was a loving husband to his wife and a dedicated father to his two sons, whom he loved deeply.

“He was one of a kind and we adored him. He was a passionate explorer – whatever the terrain – who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure.

“What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved.”

Faimlies’ heartbreaking statements

Meanwhile, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood’s family said: “We are truly grateful to all those involved in the rescue operations. Their untiring efforts were a source of strength for us during this time.

“We are also indebted to our friends, family, colleagues and well-wishers from around the world who have stood by us during our hour of need. The immense love and support we receive continues to help us to endure this unimaginable loss.”

In addition, Paul-Henri Nargeolet’s family said: “When you think of the Titanic and all we know about the ship today, you will think of Paul-Henri Nargeolet and his legendary work. But what we will remember him most for is his big heart, his incredible sense of humor and how much he loved his family.

“We will miss him today and every day for the rest of our lives.”

