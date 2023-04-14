Daughter of missing dog walker Ausra Plungiene shares heartbreaking tribute as body found in search

Ausra Plungiene went missing earlier this week while out walking her dog in Snowdonia, North Wales.

Yesterday (Thursday, April 13), police revealed that a body had been found in their search for the missing 56-year-old now.

Now, Ausra’s daughter has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her mum.

Ausra went missing earlier this week (Credit: North Wales Police)

Ausra Plungiene missing

On Tuesday (April 11), Ausra, a 56-year-old, went missing after going on a walk in Snowdonia with her dog.

The mum-of-two, who lived in the Prestatyn area, is believed to have left for a walk at around 10.30am.

However, when she hadn’t returned by 10pm, the concerned family alerted the police.

On Wednesday (April 12) It was reported that the coastguard rescue helicopter was spotted above Eryri – the largest national park in Wales – sweeping the area.

Ausra went missing while out walking her dog (Credit: North Wales Police)

Body of missing Ausra Plungiene found

However, yesterday (Thursday, April 13), police shared some heartbreaking news. They revealed that a body had been found during their search.

They also confirmed that Ausra’s dog had been found alive near the scene of the tragedy.

“Police and colleagues from Mountain Rescue searching for missing Ausra Plungiene, from Prestatyn have sadly found the body of a woman,” a spokesperson said.

“Mountain Rescue Team members made the discovery near to Yr Aryg in the Carneddau mountain range earlier this afternoon,” they continued.

“Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, Ausra’s family have been informed.”

Ausra’s daughter shares heartbreaking tribute

Following the devastating news, Ausra’s daughter, Toma Plungauite Lamb, shared her heartbreak in a tribute on Facebook.

“One more day, one more time, one more sunset…,” she wrote.

“Maybe I’ll be satisfied… But then again… I know what it would do…,” she continued.

“Leave me wishing still, for one more day with you…” she then said.

“I miss you mommy so much! My heart is broken without you!”

The comment section was flooded with messages of support from Toma’s friends.

Read more: Nicola Bulley police ‘looking for something specific’ in river where her body was found

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.