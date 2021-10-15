miscarriage and me
Miscarriage and me: Tamzin Outhwaite ‘felt sense of shame’ when she miscarried ‘many babies’

She opened up to Myleene Klass

By Nancy Brown

Tamzin Outhwaite has opened up about her own experience of miscarriage after watching Myleene Klass‘s documentary Miscarriage and Me.

The ex-EastEnders star took to Twitter to reveal she’s miscarried “many babies” and sent her love to Myleene, who’s been through the same.

This time last year, Myleene revealed she had suffered four miscarriages while trying for a baby with fiancé Simon Motson.

Tamzin Outhwaite opened up about her baby loss after watching Miscarriage and Me (Credit: Splash News)

Miscarriage and Me: What did Tamzin say?

Tamzin replied to a post of Myleene’s in which the star thanked fans for the kind comments about her documentary.

Myleene said: “Thank you for the messages of support coming through. I am reading all of yours.

“I am so sorry for your loss.”

Tamzin replied to Myleene and took the opportunity to open up about her own experience of baby loss.

She tragically revealed that she has lost “many babies” and also admitted her “guilt” and “sense of shame”.

Reaching out to Myleene, Tamzin said: “Thank YOU for opening up and talking about it.”

She added: “I feel guilty for NOT talking about losing many babies as I felt a sense of shame.”

Fans rally round after Tamzin’s miscarriage post

Ex-EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth commented on the post.

She admitted: “Same Tam.”

Others rallied round to send Tamzin their love – and tell her there is no shame in losing a baby.

One said: “I felt the loss so keenly when my darling wife lost our babies (3 times). It’s heartbreaking, much love to you.”

Another added: “No shame whatsoever.”

Myleene had four miscarriages while trying for a baby with her fiancé Simon (Credit: ITV)

‘I’ll never be the same again’

Speaking to Glamour, Myleene said she knew from the moment she had her first miscarriage that she’d “never be the same again”.

She admitted: “It’s that wound, once you open it up again you remember how painful it was the first time.

“It never goes away. How can it?

“I knew from the very moment I had my first miscarriage that I’d never be the same again.”

