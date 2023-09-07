Miriam Margolyes gives heartbreaking health update as she admits she’ll be ‘in wheelchair before she’s much older’

Miriam Margolyes has expressed her frustration at a “major failure” as she gave a heartbreaking health update.

Earlier this year the Harry Potter star, 82, shared photos from hospital as she told fans she was suffering from a chest infection.

Miriam spent time “resting” at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital in May. Now, in a podcast appearance, the charismatic star has revealed her concerns at how weight problems may impact her life.

‘The one thing I have not conquered and should have conquered is my weight’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Miriam Margolyes health news

Actress Miriam described her condition as “truly pathetic” as she predicted she could need to use a wheelchair.

Miriam, who has previously been shown on screen making use of a mobility scooter and walking sticks, suffers with spinal stenosis. It occurs when space around the spinal cord becomes too narrow, compressing the nerves.

And uncompromising fan favourite Miriam squarely lays the blame for her mobility issues with her approach to her weight.

She said on How To Fail podcast recently: “The one thing I have not conquered and should have conquered is my weight. I am a blubber mass. I am fat. And to be fat and 82 is truly pathetic.”

Miriam Margolyes has previously been shown on screen making use of a mobility scooter (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘It’s shameful’

Miriam went on: “It’s such a defeat. A cream bun, a chocolate, a helping of chopped liver is more important than your health and aesthetic presentation?

“No it isn’t more important, it’s just greed, lack of discipline, all the things I’m embarrassed by in myself.”

Miriam added: “It is a major failure and because of that I’ve got spinal stenosis, I can’t walk, I’m going to be in a wheelchair before I’m much older.

I’m going to be in a wheelchair before I’m much older.

“I’ve limited my life because of my longing for fudge or chopped liver, cheesecake. All these absurdities, I shouldn’t have been so greedy, [I should] have been stronger.

“I [blank] everything up by greed and I think it’s shameful.”

Miriam reflects: ‘I shouldn’t have been so greedy’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘I think about death a lot’

Miriam, who posed nude for Vogue over the summer, also said: “I would like to be better looking, I would like to have a flatter tummy, and a stronger back and longer legs. But [blank] it, here I am.”

And in her glossy mag interview, Miriam also reflected on not being afraid of heart surgery.

She said at the time: “When you’re young, you never think about death. You just think about your next [blank] basically. I think about death a lot.

“Every day, for sure. Every morning when I get up I think, ‘Hmmm, another day,’ which maybe I wasn’t expecting.”

