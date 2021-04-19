Miranda star Tom Ellis ‘calls police as mysterious package is sent to his home’

Tom Ellis has reportedly called the police after a mysterious package was sent to his home in Los Angeles.

It’s believed the “glitter package” was sent to the property the actor shares with his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer, last month.

The Miranda star, 42, later went on to phone the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to TMZ, the package – addressed to Meaghan – was just a box filled with glitter.

However, the couple filed the report as they apparently found it “creepy”.

We’re told they do have a lead on a suspect

The news outlet claims the LAPD’s Threat Management team are working on the case.

Furthermore, they reported: “We’re told they do have a lead on a suspect.”

ED! had contacted Tom’s rep for comment.

What else has Tom Ellis been up to?

Meanwhile, Tom hasn’t seen his children in over six months due to the pandemic.

The actor shares two daughters – Marnie and Florence – with his ex-wife Tamzin Outhwaite.

As he now lives in Los Angeles, Tom is unable to regularly see his girls.

But in a recent tweet, Tamzin revealed the pair were close to reuniting with their dad.

Last month, Tamzin excitedly tweeted: “From tomorrow we can see friends outside!

“But for the happiness of my kids, I am most excited that they get to see their Dad soon, who they haven’t seen since last August, and they are busting with excitement and counting down the days. #Bringiton.”

Furthermore, Tom spoke about missing his daughters during an interview with The Guardian.

He explained: “It’s been excruciating. There is a part of you that isn’t there when they’re not around.

“I don’t ever really want to be in that headspace ever again.

“Trying to remain positive while the world is falling apart and having your children away from you and not knowing you will see them was just… Yeah.”

Tom and Tamzin divorced in 2014 after he admitted to being unfaithful.

Meanwhile, the former EastEnders actress has since moved on with toyboy Tom Child.

