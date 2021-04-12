Miranda Hart delighted Call The Midwife fans with her sensitive and heartwarming portrayal of Chummy.

And the show’s creator, Heidi Thomas, says she would absolutely love it if Miranda were to reprise the role.

Comedian Miranda played Chummy Noakes from 2012 – 2015, and has gone down in Call The Midwife history as one of its most memorable characters.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Heidi said there will always be room for a Chummy comeback.

She told the publication: “I still hope that one day we will come back to Chummy.”

Chummy was a beloved character (Credit: BBC)

Who is Chummy on Call The Midwife?

Chummy is based on a real-life midwife covered across Jennifer Worth’s bestselling memoirs.

The first was published as Call The Midwife: A True Story of the East End in the 1950s.

Jennifer helped Heidi create and write the scripts for the television adaption.

And it was she who suggested they cast Miranda as Chummy.

Terri Coats, the show’s official midwifery advisor, explained to the Mail Online: “She said, ‘I don’t know if you will have heard of her but this woman Miranda Hart, who’s always falling over, is just like my Chummy.'”

Chummy is a regular cast member from series one to to series four.

Miranda with her Call The Midwife co-stars (Credit: BBC)

She is from a wealthy background and has chosen midwifery as a calling from God.

Despite her upper crust heritage, she is extremely shy and lacks self-confidence.

But she is a very competent midwife, and her confidence soon blossoms while working in the East End.

Miranda described her character’s backstory as: “She comes from a very upper-class background and she has decided that her calling from God is to be a midwife so she comes to the East End to join Nonnatus House much to the horror of her viceroy father and her upper crust mother.”

Why did Miranda leave the show?

Miranda left the show when Chummy was temporarily written out.

This was reportedly Miranda’s choice, as she wanted to focus on her film work.

Chummy found love and married Peter, and they welcomed a baby boy.

Fans were devastated when she left (Credit: BBC)

She also moved roles to the Mother and Baby unit.

Miranda was set to return in 2016 but reportedly pulled out at the last minute.

Rumours circulated that the star had since been ‘banned’ from ever returning to the show as a result.

But Call The Midwife bosses furiously denied this rumour.

In fact, Heidi said at the time: “The creative team at Call The Midwife remain extremely close to Miranda, and hugely value the contribution Chummy made to the first four series of the show.

“Sadly, the timing wasn’t right for her to return in 2016, but the door is always open. We would welcome her with open arms should she ever be free and want to come back to Nonnatus House.”

Series 10 of Call The Midwife returns to BBC One on April 18, 2021, at 8pm.

Do you miss Chummy? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.