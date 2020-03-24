Millions of Brits will get a council tax reduction this year because of coronavirus

Millions of Brits are set to have their council tax slashed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news will surely come as welcome relief to those who will face financial hardship as a result of the outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Government ministers have today revealed that working age Brits who currently get Council Tax Support will be given a helping hand with their bill.

Millions of Brits are in line for a council tax reduction (Credit: Unsplash)

They could see their annual bill cut by as much as £150 due to the pandemic.

Some 2.3 million Brits currently receive Council Tax Support and will therefore be eligible.

Read more: Post Office issues statement for Brits worried about topping up gas and electric keys

A £500m Hardship Fund has been set up to offer help to those who need it the most.

"Critical" financial support

The government has said that it expects councils to use the extra funds to reduce council tax.

We’re giving local councils an additional £500 million to ensure help is available for the most vulnerable people in our society.

As a result, new bills will be generated and sent out in the coming weeks.

Councils will also be urged to use the funding to provide further discretionary support to vulnerable people through local schemes.

The news of a reduction in council tax will come as welcome news to those in financial hardship (Credit: Unsplash)

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said: "Providing the necessary financial support to people and families is critical at this difficult time when many people will be concerned about changes to their income."

Read more: Four NHS staff "mugged at knifepoint" for their ID passes so selfish Brits can access their perks

He added: "That’s why we’re giving local councils an additional £500 million to ensure help is available for the most vulnerable people in our society who are struggling to pay their council tax bills."

Robert reiterated Boris Johnson's comments during the statement, too.

He said: "The government is on your side and will do whatever takes to help."

Additional funding

As well as the £500m Hardship Fund, councils will also receive an additional £1.6 billion in funding.

This will enable them to respond to other pressures across all the services they deliver as a result of coronavirus.

The money could be used for the adult social care workforce and for services helping the most vulnerable.

A £500 million Hardship Fund has been created by the government (Credit: Unsplash)

The news came as the UK death toll rose to 339 and Boris Johnson announced new measures to put the UK on lockdown.

Council tax in Scotland and Wales is devolved, so different rules will apply.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.