Millie Radford issues worrying pregnancy update ahead of birth

Pregnant Millie Radford has issued an update on Instagram about her unborn baby – as her due date looms.

The daughter of 22 Kids and Counting stars Noel and Sue Radford, Millie is their seventh child and entered motherhood herself in 2020. She is already a mum to Ophelia Jo, two, and Chester Bleu, one.

Since announcing the news of her pregnancy in May, 22-year-old Millie has been keeping her loyal legion of fans updated.

Millie is currently expecting her third child (Credit: Channel 5)

Millie Radford issues baby update on Instagram

On Friday (June 30) Millie took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet snap of her growing baby bump. Posing in her bathroom and in front of a mirror, the TV star rolled up her white t-shirt to show off her bump.

However, alongside the picture, Millie shared a rather worrying update, revealing her unborn baby is measuring small. She wrote: “How is she measuring 2 plus weeks behind when I feel like a whale.”

Millie’s post comes weeks after publicly falling out with her mum Sue earlier this year – where she accused her of “making money” from her grandkids.

The TV star shared an update on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story)

Millie Radford: ‘You’ve made money from all your grandchildren’

Sue and Noel have starred on TV for years alongside their children. They first starred in 15 Kids and Counting back in 2012.

The couple also runs a popular Youtube channel with over 360k subscribers. They shared a video where they surprised some of their grandkids with a trip to Florida.

But Millie hit out against her parents for the gesture on her Instagram. She wrote: “Cute? You’ve made money from all your grandchildren. But choose your favourites. Said my piece.”

22 Kids and Counting‘s Millie appeared to accuse her parents of leaving out her kids Ophelia and Chester out of the trip, despite them being regular fixtures on their Channel 5 show. She added: “I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting – not a single sight viewing of the rest in there, bare one episode.”

22 Kids and Counting fans react to ‘feud’

In a Facebook comment, Sue also explained why Millie and her kids were not invited on the Florida trip. She alleged: “(It’s) because I refused to take Millie and her abusive boyfriend. I mean who in their right mind would take someone like that.”

Fans of the 22 Kids and Counting stars are divided by the feud, with some coming to the defence of Millie. A person said: “That’s really unfair to leave out one set of grandkids and take all the others. All the grandkids have helped make money for the show. All should be invited.”

