Millie Radford announces birth of third child and reveals adorable name

Millie Radford has shared the joyous baby news that she has become a mother for the third time.

The 22 Kids and Counting star – who is Noel and Sue Radford’s seventh child – announced the happy news on Wednesday (September 20) via Instagram.

Millie is also a mum to daughter Ophelia, who was born in 2020, as well as Chester Bleu who was born last year.

Sharing the news on Instagram alongside pics of the adorable tot, Millie said: “Our perfect new addition. Elodie-Jade, weighing 7.10lb. Born 19/09/23.”

In the third picture, Millie’s mum Sue Radford was seen smiling alongside her daughter and new granddaughter, hinting they’ve finally healed their alleged ‘rift’.

Fans congratulated the star with one person saying: “Congratulations love her name.”

Another wrote: “Perfect little princess.”

Millie Radford ‘feud’ with mum

Despite Millie’s joy at her latest arrival, it’s been a dramatic past 12 months, as earlier this year she publicly fell out with her mum Sue– where she accused her of “making money” from her grandkids.

Sue and Noel have starred on TV for years alongside their children. They first starred in 15 Kids and Counting back in 2012. The couple also runs a popular YouTube channel with over 360k subscribers. They shared a video where they surprised some of their grandkids with a trip to Florida.

But Millie hit out against her parents for the gesture on her Instagram. She wrote: “Cute? You’ve made money from all your grandchildren. But choose your favourites. Said my piece.”

Sue and Millie ‘feud’ ended

However in August, it was reported the two had ended their ‘feud’. At the time Sue – along with dad Noel, and many members of their enormous brood – were currently holidaying in Florida.

Sue dedicated an Instagram post to Millie, and wrote in her Story upload, showing Millie with her children Ophelia Jo and Chester Bleu, about how much she is looking forward to seeing her again.

The post shared with Sue’s 516,000 followers read: “Happy birthday @millieradfordd. We hope you have the best day today, we love you. Can’t wait to see you when we get home. Also can’t believe there will be another little princess to add to this picture next year!”

