Les Dennis leads tributes after beloved comedian Mike Yarwood dies aged 82

Celebrities have flocked to pay tribute to impressionist and comedian Mike Yarwood, after the Royal Variety Charity confirmed his death.

Mike, 82, was a huge household name in the 70s. Fronting a series of hit BBC comedies, he was best known for his impersonations of prime ministers Ted Heath and Harold Wilson.

Mike Yarwood death: Tributes

Strictly Come Dancing star Les Dennis was among the first to pay his respects.

“Mike Yarwood was my hero growing up,” he wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to do what he did. All impressionists copied him until they developed their own style.

“He was simply the best. Sympathies with his family. RIP.”

Impressionist Rory Bremner added: “He was the Gov’nor. Inspired us, propelled impressionists up the bill and was the court jester of the golden age of TV.

“A giant. Such versatility and vocal talent with an engaging shyness beneath. A huge cast of impressions dies with him.”

TV journalist Piers Morgan wrote: “Massive TV star when I was growing up, and such a gifted comedian and impressionist.

“RIP Mike, and thanks for all the laughs.”

LBC presenter Iain Dale added: “Today we’ve lost a titan of comedy. Mike Yarwood was one of the biggest stars of TV comedy in the 1970s.

Royal Variety Charity confirms news

“He was the impressionist’s impressionist and blazed the trail for those that followed in his wake, yet he was sometimes under appreciated.”

Confirming Mike’s death, The Royal Variety Charity said he “leaves behind an immeasurable void in the entertainment industry”.

“His talent for impersonation brought smiles to the faces of millions,” they wrote. “His unique ability to capture the essence of his subjects made him an icon in the comedy world.”

