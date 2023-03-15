Mike Tindall makes big and ‘exciting’ announcement to fans following I’m A Celeb success

Mike Tindall has made a big and “exciting” announcement on Instagram to fans following his I’m A Celebrity success.

The rugby star made the announcement alongside his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-host Alex Payne.

In a video, Mike‘s co-host Alex Payne admitted he “can’t believe” the news as the pair shared the announcement.

I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall has shared ‘exciting’ news to his Instagram (Credit: Splash News)

Mike Tindall ‘excited’ over big Rugby World Cup news

Mike shared a post to his Instagram where he shared he was “excited” to share news about “two of the biggest weekends at Rugby World Cup France 2023”.

He wrote: “ALL ABOARD! We are excited to announce that we will be onboard NCL’s EPIC cruise ship for two of the biggest weekends at Rugby World Cup France 2023!”

How is James Haskell going to deal with that?!

In a video, Alex confirmed: “We have some exciting Rugby World Cup News for all of you.

“Hask (James Haskell), Tindall and myself are going sailing for two of the biggest weekends at Rugby World Cup France 2023.

“We are on Norwegian Cruise Line’s epic cruise ship. I can’t believe I’m saying this – in the centre of Marseille.

“Apparently, there are 4000 rugby fans onboard.”

Mike joked: “How is James Haskell going to deal with that?!”

Alex continued to share the exciting news: “I am not making this up. We are going to be hosting Q&As, doing live shows and covering some of the games.”

Sounds like some exciting career news for Mike and his podcast co-hosts!

Mike Tindall will be joined by fellow I’m A Celeb star James Haskell on tour (Credit: ITV)

Mike is also heading on tour with a fellow I’m A Celeb star

The announcement follows the news that Mike would be heading out on tour with podcast co-hosts James Haskell and Alex.

They’ll be heading out on a World Cup After Party tour, where they’ll recap all the action from the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The group will be touring across the UK sharing their Rugby World Cup stories.

I’m A Celeb stars Mike and James appeared on This Morning earlier this month to promote the tour.

Some fans even admitted they didn’t realise that they were different people!

