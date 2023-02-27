Mike Tindall teams up with I’m A Celebrity legend on new show and fans ‘can’t wait’

Mike Tindall is teaming up with a fellow I’m A Celebrity legend on an exciting new show, he has revealed.

Royal hubby Mike – married to King Charles’ niece Zara – shared the news with fans on social media earlier today (February 27).

And it’s safe to say fans of the former England rugby captain and member of the 2003 World Cup winning squad are delighted.

Mike Tindall won over legions of fans with his performance in the jungle last year (Credit: YouTube)

Mike Tindall teams up with I’m A Celebrity pal

The 44-year-old sportsman received plenty of positive feedback in the comments section to his latest post.

The upload also came in for lots of engagement, with over thousand observers giving it a Like within hours.

Mike’s friend and fellow rugby standout James Haskell, who previously starred in I’m A Celebrity in 2019, also shared a similar post with his own Insta fans.

And it turns out they will be team mates once again – although they won’t be egg-chasing around a pitch.

Putting the dream team back together (Credit: YouTube)

Mike urges fans to sign up

However, rugby will definitely feature as part of their new venture.

Instead, the duo will be entertaining fans with anecdotes as they visit venues through the UK as part of a 17-date speaking tour.

Mike explained of the new show: “We’re heading back on tour with our ‘World Cup After Party’.

“We’ll be sharing our World Cup stories and recapping the action from France 2023.”

Mike then urged fans to sign up for pre-sale access, ahead of a general sale of ticket.

James also echoed Mike’s plea within his own Insta post.

Can’t wait!

“Can’t wait!” said one fan.

“This will be so good,” said another.

“Looking forward to this,” added a third.

‘Tinds you’ve changed’

Initial interest for the shows was so strong that many fans regretted the fact that Mike and James would not be heading their way.

One fan chuckled: “No Yorkshire dates. Tinds you’ve changed.”

A European-based fan a little further away and beyond the UK questioned: “Not coming to Ireland then?”

And in another comment, another person requested: “Can you do an Australia tour please?”

Elsewhere, another person close to Mike has been tipped by the bookies to be in contention for a spot on I’m A Celebrity 2023.

Zara – the niece of King Charles – is priced at a 20/1 shot with William Hill to become an ITV reality show star.

