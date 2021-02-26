Mick Norcross has been being laid to rest in a private funeral more than one month after his death.

The 57-year-old businessman took his own life in the basement of his Essex home, a coroner confirmed this month.

On Thursday (February 25), Mick’s close family gathered for a private ceremony to say their goodbyes.

Mick Norcross was laid to rest in a private funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mick Norcross death: What did his son say?

Following the service, the TOWIE star’s son Mason took to Instagram to share a special tribute.

The 19-year-old posted a selection of photos alongside his dad.

He wrote: “To my dad today is the day we put you to rest. I am truly lost for words, you were my everything.

“I am so grateful for everything you done for all of us. You were the best dad a boy could ever ask for! You were such a strong man there was so many things I wanted to say to you. I didn’t ever think this day would come that I would have to write this.”

In addition, Mason shared: “Ever since I left school you always wanted me in work and I tried my best everyday to go because I know I would be expecting a phone call.

“You would always check on me everyday no matter how bad your day was, you would keep it strong and I am so happy for that.

You gave me the best 19 years a boy could ever ask for.

“I will try so hard for you dad and I will look after mum and Hollie forever like you always told me to.”

Mason concluded the emotional post, saying: “I wish I could thank you for everything you done for me. You gave me the best 19 years a boy could ever ask for, I will love you forever dad until we meet again.”

Mick starred alongside son Kirk in TOWIE (Credit: Youtube/ TOWIE)

How did Mick die?

Earlier this month, the coroner confirmed the star had passed away when he took his own life on January 21.

The star’s provisional medical cause of death was given as suspension by ligature following a post-mortem at Basildon Hospital.

The inquest has been adjourned to July 22.

Meanwhile, on the morning of his death, Mick tweeted: “At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough.”

Mick first appeared in TOWIE in 2011 and starred in the reality show for two years.

He joined the show alongside his son Kirk.

