Mick Norcross’ cause of death has been confirmed at an inquest today (February 3).

The 57-year-old businessman, who joined TOWIE alongside his son Kirk, was found hanged in the basement of his Essex home.

During the virtual inquest at Essex Coroner’s Court, the coroner confirmed the star had passed away when he took his own life on January 21.

Mick Norcross: What was his cause of death?

The star’s provisional medical cause of death was given as suspension by ligature following a post-mortem at Basildon hospital.

Meanwhile, police and paramedics attended the scene on the day of his death.

We also have a very detailed letter from a family member

Michelle Brown, assistant coroner for Essex, said: “We are still waiting for the toxicology and the post-mortem report.

“Also, I understand that mobile phone downloads and iPads are being looked into by the police.

“We also have a very detailed letter from a family member.”

The inquest has been adjourned to July 22, while the coroner gathers the post-mortem report.

What happened to Mick Norcross?

Mick first appeared in TOWIE in 2011 and starred in the reality show for two years.

Father to cast member Kirk, Mick was seen having romantic dalliances with co-stars Gemma Collins and Maria Fowler.

Following his passing, police confirmed his death was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Meanwhile, on the morning of his death, Mick tweeted: “At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could.

“And that is good enough.”

What has TOWIE said?

In addition, TOWIE execs confirmed Kirk will be offered bereavement counselling following his dad’s shock death.

On Instagram, the reality series stated: “Bereavement counselling is available to any of our cast past and present should they need our support in processing this very sad news.”

They also posted a tribute to Mick, saying: “Everyone at TOWIE is shocked and deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Mick’s death. He was hugely popular with cast, crew and the audience alike.

“Charming, generous and host to many of Essex’s most glamorous events, Mick will be missed by us all. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

