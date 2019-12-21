Michelle Visage slams swimmer Sharron Davies after she called drag shows a 'parody'

RuPaul's Drag Race and Strictly star Michelle Visage has clashed with former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies on Twitter.

Michelle, 51, took to the social media site to set the record straight after Sharron criticised drag shows.

In her original tweet, Sharron railed against drag shows, asking her followers if she was "the only person fed up" with them.

She called them a "parody of what a real woman is" and even went on to compare it to the racist theatrical make-up "blackface".

Sharron, 57, called for "enough of the stereotypes".

It wasn't long before Michelle, who appears as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, gave her answer.

Michelle retweeted Sharron's controversial comment and replied scathingly: "OR... you can see it for what drag actually IS, which is a celebration and homage of all things feminine, giving power to those who need it!

Strong women aren't threatened by drag queens, but rather empowered by their chutzpah.

"Strong women aren't threatened by drag queens, but rather empowered by their chutzpah. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!"

It wasn't long before many of Michelle's 549,000 followers got in touch to lend their support.

One follower said: "Drag has brought me and my daughter closer and has helped me to feel empowered and confident. Every drag queen I have interacted with has been positive, kind and helped me feel strong and celebrated. Also, Drag shows are the most inclusive spaces."

Another wrote: "As a drag queen, myself and many others try to uplift women! In no way do we do drag to disrespect women, go to a drag show and you'll realise how amazing it really is!"

A third argued: "Drag is empowering for everyone! Watching and going to drag shows is inspiring."

Michelle was on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing but was the ninth celebrity to leave the competition.

