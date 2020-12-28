Michelle Mullane, a former BBC Radio Manchester host and XFM presenter, has died at the age of 50.

The star sadly lost her year-long battle with stage four bowel cancer on Christmas Eve.

Tributes have poured in for former Key 103 presenter Michelle, who was diagnosed with the disease in June 2019.

Jason Manford paid tribute to Michelle Mullane following her death (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Tributes for Michelle Mullane as she dies aged 50

Her close friend Jason Manford paid tribute to Michelle on social media.

The comedian wrote: “Just found out my dear friend and ex-BBC Manchester presenter Michelle Mullane sadly passed away on Christmas Eve.

“I have so many fond memories of Michelle from when I was starting out in stand up in the late 90s.

“Michelle was the first person to get me on the airwaves and we spent many an evening laughing, flirting & joking over brews; on air and off.

“We drank millions of cups of tea and her show ‘Michelle around Midnight’ was one of the only shows you could get on…

“…get paid and just be yourself without having to be a big ‘tv name’.”

He continued: “She will be dearly missed by so many people, not least her young daughter Liv.

“She only messaged me the other week to congratulate me on Royal Variety and to say how proud she was of me.

Jason Manford pays tribute to Michelle Mullane

“Even in her state, she still thought of others.”

He added: “For over a year we’ve been trying to organise a charity gig (postponed due to covid) in aid of Kidney Cancer UK & Bowel Cancer Research.

Michelle was diagnosed with cancer in June of last year (Credit: ITV News)

“The second we are able to, I will 100% make sure this happens in your name Michelle.”

Others paid tribute to Michelle on Twitter as one person said: “So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Mullane.

“My memory of Michelle during her time at Key 103, will always be her laughter, she was such a sweet girl.”

Another added: “Sad News today about Michelle Mullane.”

Michelle was told she would only live for six months without treatment and two-and-a-half years with treatment.

In October, the star gave an update on her health revealing the tumour in her liver had grown.

At the time, she said: “So this chemo hasn’t worked. Living with cancer is crap and a rollercoaster, but I’m determined to enjoy life.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Michelle had shared a photo of herself to Instagram as she underwent a blood transfusion.

She said: “Looking forward to having a bit more of a spring in my step after this.

“Then hopefully get the OK for chemo on Thursday. Thank you to everyone who gives blood! Honestly it’s lifesaving for so many.”

