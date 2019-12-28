Michelle Keegan jokes she has no idea what day it is as she posts glam selfie

With nothing but the decreasing levels of chocolates in the Roses tin to mark the passing of the days between Christmas and New Year, it is understandable that many of us - well, those who aren't at work - forget what day it is.

And it seems this condition where the hours of sitting on the sofa absorbing the festive telly turn into days even affects celebs, living their best Christmas life as they may be.

But whatever the season - and probably even if she spends the day in her pyjamas - Michelle Keegan never fails to look super glam.

The 32-year-old former Corrie star has certainly made it out of her jim jams in the last 24 hours at the very least, however.

And going by her Instagram earlier today, she even made it out of the house!

Social media snaps across Instagram Stories by her TOWIE husband Mark Wright and her in laws make it clear the family have enjoyed a stunning Christmas together.

However, despite getting out and about in her car - wearing a beanie hat and a cardigan - Michelle has not escaped the Christmas calendar confusion.

"Actually have no idea what day it is," she wrote in the caption to the pic she shared with her 4.2 million followers.

"Ha ha me neither," agreed one fan who gave her gorgeous hoop earrings the thumbs up.

"Snap!! Hahah! I'm so confused, hahaha," laughed another very amused person.

Someone else suggested as a solution to keep track: "As soon as 24th hits, talk dates not days!"

And another absolute charmer shot their shot by adding: "It is 'you are beautiful day' just like every other day!"

