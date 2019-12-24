Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright dress as superheroes in Christmas pic

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have dressed up as superheroes in a Christmas snap.

The couple, who married in 2015, wore The Incredibles fancy dress outfits as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.

Mark, 32, shared the photo to Instagram on Sunday and fans couldn't get enough.

He captioned the post: "Do not f*** with us!! Merry Christmas."

One fan commented: "Brilliant, love this," while another gushed: "You both look amazing."

A third said: "This is absolutely brilliant love this."

Earlier this month, Mark revealed he angered Michelle after breaking a family Christmas tradition.

Speaking on his Heart Radio show, he said: "My wife's family are from the north and I'm from the south so we have to switch it up but once, a couple of years ago, her mum and her stepdad came down.

Mark angered Michelle after getting carried away at a pub on Christmas eve (Credit: Splashnews.com)

"This year we are having all of them, and this is why I'm scared - because when it happened a couple of years ago with just two of them, we broke the family tradition, and it was my fault.

"My wife's family tradition is getting in pyjamas, sitting in front of the TV, watching a Christmas film and having a bit table [of food].

I also love Christmas Eve so much with the drinks that I'm not gonna refuse going down the pub this year.

"There's a pub right next to mine and my wife's house. All my mates go in there. All my family go in there. Everyone from the village. The Christmas tunes are on."

He continued: "Me and her stepdad are in the pub a couple of years ago, having a few beers, get a bit carried away and forget about the bits table.

"To punish us they didn't text us to hurry up, to tell us it was ready, they expected us to know. So what we did, we went home a bit too late, walked in, faces like thunder, food was cold. And I mean they were livid."

However, Mark said he won't be giving up his usual pub trip over Christmas and has "pre-apologised" to Michelle about it.

Speaking on his Heart radio show, he added: "I also love Christmas Eve so much with the drinks that I'm not gonna refuse going down the pub this year.

"I'm going down the pub first and if I'm late, I'm preapologising."

