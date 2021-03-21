Michelle Keegan has wowed her followers on Instagram by showing off her legs in a pair of frayed white hotpants.

The Brassic star, 33, took to the social media site this morning to tell her fans what she’s been up to this weekend.

Judging by the summery attire she’s wearing in the picture, Michelle is loving the warmer weather we’re having at the moment.

And her fans have been showing their appreciation for the photo in her comments box.

Michelle Keegan delights Instagram followers

Former Coronation Street star Michelle shared the snap with her 4.8 million followers earlier today (March 21).

In it, she can be seen sitting in a vehicle gazing out at the picturesque countryside around her.

Clearly enjoying the sunny weather, she’s wearing a knitted pink sweater, along with a pair of leggy white shorts and matching white trainers.

Michelle captioned the photo: “Weekend roadtrips. What’s your driving song???”

The picture has so far received over 115,000 likes, and the positive comments have been flooding in, too.

One follower wrote: “Looking fabulous xxx.”

Another added: “Oh my god, this picture is fantastic.”

And a third simply said: “Wow, wow, wow.”

Michelle Keegan has 4.8 million followers on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Michelle marry Mark Wright?

Michelle, who tied the knot with former TOWIE star and footballer Mark Wright in 2015, recently hit back at claims that her marriage was under strain.

Both she and Mark have had to travel a lot as part of their respective jobs, but Michelle said that it’s only been a positive experience.

Michelle Keegan is married to Mark Wright (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told the Mail Online: “Going away for work is never seen as a good thing, only as a negative, and I don’t understand that.”

“Are you seriously supposed to turn down work in case it impacts your marriage? I find it ridiculous.

“The travelling could be tiring but it was amazing. I remember taking off one weekend and spending it on a tropical beach and thinking, I’m being paid to be in another country doing something I love.”

